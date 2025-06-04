Horizons Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.68 and a 200-day moving average of $582.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

