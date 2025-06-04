Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 261.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares during the period. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 2.52% of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 49,516.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 185,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,885,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JSML opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.