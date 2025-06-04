Apella Capital LLC Has $30.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

