Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 1st

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Mercer International, NWTN, and Richardson Electronics are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the development, production or distribution of renewable power sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal energy. By investing in these stocks, shareholders aim both to earn financial returns and to support the transition away from fossil fuels toward cleaner, more sustainable energy systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. 2,032,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,910,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 374,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $238.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 346,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

