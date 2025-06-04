Promising Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 1st

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Caterpillar, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying oil stocks, investors gain partial ownership in these firms and participate in their profits (or losses) as oil prices and company performance fluctuate. They are often used as a proxy for exposure to energy markets and global economic demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,636,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,490. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,011.80. 2,663,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $974.75. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,584,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,668. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,856,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,167. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.12. 20,169,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,001. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.89. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $415.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.90 and a 200-day moving average of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

