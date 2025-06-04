Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Upgraded to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $111.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $230.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.11.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,540,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,642,636.65. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,130.88. This represents a 2.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,875 shares of company stock worth $76,732,994.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Reddit by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

