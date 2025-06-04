HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 145.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 101,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

