Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.81 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.35. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

