HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

