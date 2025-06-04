Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4,271.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $47,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,320 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

