ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 233,254 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 233,254 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $14,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.