GAMMA Investing LLC Has $40.78 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8,302.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $40,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $158,386,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after acquiring an additional 764,958 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,437,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 715,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,103,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

