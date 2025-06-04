Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lessened by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

