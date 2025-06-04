Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 187,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in International Paper by 60.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 45,777 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. International Paper has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

