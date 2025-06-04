CGN Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAXX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after purchasing an additional 394,290 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 177,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 4,565.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXX opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

