Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 84 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.0%

MPC stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.