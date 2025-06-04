Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 43,950 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 386.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $929.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

