AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 1,200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.