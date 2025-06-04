Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.35 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.