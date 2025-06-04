Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $227,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $57,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,702.90. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,939. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $307.20 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.90 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.92. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

