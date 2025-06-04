Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Intel were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of INTC opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

