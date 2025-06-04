Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 6,349 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $311,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

