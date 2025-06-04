Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 6,349 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $311,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $53.27.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kymera Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.