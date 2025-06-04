Andrew Shafer Sells 27,538 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Shafer sold 27,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $35,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,661.76. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $5,750.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $5,550.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Andrew Shafer sold 10,000 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $13,300.00.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $285.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gevo by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Gevo by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

