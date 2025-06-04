Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191.20. This represents a 93.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE RGR opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $592.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

