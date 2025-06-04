AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $525.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.81 and a 200-day moving average of $438.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $530.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

