Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 2.0%
Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.71 million.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
