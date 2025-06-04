Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.16, for a total value of C$406,445.30.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at C$144.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of C$72.36 and a 52-week high of C$183.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

