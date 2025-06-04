Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded at Daiwa America

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BZ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.76 on Monday. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

