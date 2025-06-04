Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt sold 2,000,000 shares of Vinyl Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07), for a total value of A$232,000.00 ($149,677.42).
Robert (Ken) Gaunt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Robert (Ken) Gaunt acquired 5,000,000 shares of Vinyl Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($322,580.65).
