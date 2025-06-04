Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt sold 2,000,000 shares of Vinyl Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07), for a total value of A$232,000.00 ($149,677.42).

On Friday, March 14th, Robert (Ken) Gaunt acquired 5,000,000 shares of Vinyl Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($322,580.65).

Vinyl Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. It operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. The company was formerly known as Jaxsta Limited and changed its name to Vinyl Group Ltd in December 2023.

