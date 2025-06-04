Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,140,604,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,854,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.