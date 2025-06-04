The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) EVP William Bardeen Sells 2,500 Shares

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,975,000 after buying an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 7.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,492,000 after buying an additional 698,433 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,084,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,838,000 after buying an additional 418,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

