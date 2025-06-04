Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 521,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,588.50. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 167,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

