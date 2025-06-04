Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 521,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,588.50. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.61.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 167,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.