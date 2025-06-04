CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $607.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

