Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average of $186.00.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

