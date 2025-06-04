Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $47,585,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42,674.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,840,000 after buying an additional 172,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,188,000 after buying an additional 107,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $15,220,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NSIT opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.