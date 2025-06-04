Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 285 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

