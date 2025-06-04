CGN Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

