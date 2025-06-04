Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 351.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

