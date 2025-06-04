Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

