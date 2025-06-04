Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 235 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,996,000. Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in CDW by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CDW by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after purchasing an additional 574,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,220,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $179.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.80. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

