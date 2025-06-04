National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in National Grid were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

