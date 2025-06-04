9,686 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR) Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Stock Performance

Shares of ZMAR stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr March (ZMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

