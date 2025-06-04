9,686 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR) Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Stock Performance
Shares of ZMAR stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Profile
