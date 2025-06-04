Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on May 29th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 83.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

