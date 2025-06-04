Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Trimmed by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

