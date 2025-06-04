CGN Advisors LLC Sells 9,087 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $178,259,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.