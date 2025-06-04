CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

