Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.