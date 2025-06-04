Unigestion Holding SA Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,767,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

