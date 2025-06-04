Whipplewood Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Datadog by 74.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 0.8%

Datadog stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.67, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,700 shares of company stock worth $59,409,953 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.