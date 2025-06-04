NBC Securities Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 109,516.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 258,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

